A new chief executive is taking control of the Vulcan to the Sky Trust as the charity confirmed the iconic aircraft will remain in Doncaster until the end of the year.

Marc Walters is taking up the position left vacant following the death of founder Dr Robert Pleming in January 2021.

Mr Walters, who started working for the charity which maintains the XH588 seven years ago, said their immediate focus is to “fully explore all options” for a permanent home for the plane.

He said: “This is an opportunity for us to ensure that XH558 is located in a home where her supporters can visit and where she can continue to inspire the next generation of engineers while telling the story of the V-Force and Cold War preserving the heritage of this amazing aircraft.”

Members of the public snapped up tickets to have the chance to view the Vulcan aircraft on the runway at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport earlier this year. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme March 5, 2023.

The Vulcan, part of an RAF fleet that served in the Falklands, has not flown since 2015.

It is maintained at Doncaster Sheffield Airport on a long lease which was due to expire in June following Peel’s decision to close the site last autumn.

It was feared that the aircraft would have to be dismantled, moved by road and rebuilt.

However an agreement was reached with Peel to extend the existing lease until the end of the year.

Development director Michael Trotter, who led the charity during the interim, will remain involved in an advisory role.

Mr Walters, who previously managed the charity’s commercial operations, said he’d witnessed the “huge adoration” people had for the plane. He said: “It is a real honour to be at the helm of the charity at this time and I’m looking forward to working with the volunteers and supporters to ensure that we deliver Robert’s legacy and do XH558 proud.”

John Sharman, chair of Trustees at VTST said Mr Walters “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role that will help us through the thorough investigations into a suitable location for XH558”.

