Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: Celebration of rhubarb held in Yorkshire over the weekend
Wakefield’s annual Rhubarb Festival took place over the weekend with activities at more than 20 venues across the city.
The popular rheum was celebrated with events and chef demonstrations providing a boost to local businesses.
Among those attending was James Hulme (pictured) , from E Oldroyd and Son, the firm which calls itself ‘the home of Yorkshire forced rhubarb’.
Most of the rhubarb eaten in the country is grown in Yorkshire, much of it ‘forced’ by being grown in the dark with candles, so people can get it out of season.
Among the events and stalls held at the festival was a bar which served drinks such as rhubarb fizz and rhubarb martini – while rhubarb gin has been very popular in recent years thanks to the popularity of the spirit.
The Hepworth in Wakefield sold rhubarb-inspired baked goods, while Joys Coffee House, Mocca Moocho, Marmalade on the Square and Grind also got involved in selling rhubarb inspired treats.
There was even a stand up comedy event – called the Rhu-bar Comedy Night – which saw TV regulars Angelos Epithemiou and Britain’s Got Talent’s Lost Voice Guy perform.
The event has been made part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 – as Experience Wakefield holds 366 days of celebrations promoting the culture and creativity across the area.
