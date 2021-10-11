WATCH: Eggborough power station comes crashing down in spectacular demolition

The four cooling towers at Eggborough power station at Goole came crashing down with hundreds gathering to watch.

The remaining towers disappearing off the skyline follow four other towers being brought down on August 1.

The 300ft (90m) high structures have been demolished as part of a plan to redevelop the site.

The remaining towers were blown up on Sunday morning (October 10)

It stood for 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.

Police closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone while contractor DSM carried out the work.

The 2,000-megawatt power station was decommissioned in 2018 because it was no longer financially viable.

It started generating electricity in 1967 and produced enough to power the equivalent of Leeds and Sheffield combined.