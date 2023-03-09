Watch moment historic Spurn Lightship moves to her new home after major dry dock restoration in Hull

Crowds gathered at Hull’s docks this morning to watch an historic vessel take to the water again.

The Spurn Lightship was towed from the Dunston Ship Repairs yard at William Wright Dock back to Hull Marina shortly after dawn broke.

The vessel, built in 1927, served as a navigation and safety beacon for shipping at Spurn Point for 48 years and is a symbol of Hull’s maritime past.

Since October 2021, she has been berthed at Dunston undergoing an extensive restoration.

She will be docked at Humber Dock Street until work on a new permanent berth for her and the former Hull fishing trawler the Arctic Corsair is complete.

The lightship museum will re-open this summer. After being retired in 1975, she was purchased by Hull City Council in 1983.

Images by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

