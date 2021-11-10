Watch the moment historic Hull fishing trawler Arctic Corsair is power washed in dry dock as restoration begins

The Arctic Corsair’s stern and propeller have been power washed during restoration work in the dry dock at Dunston’s shipyard in Hull as part of the £30m Hull Maritime project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Hull Council.

Its hull is in good shape, says Dunston’s technical director Dave Clarke - testament to the British steel it was built with back in 1960 at Cook, Welton and Gemmell in Beverley.

The Arctic Corsair at Dunston's shipyard in Hull

Mr Clark said they were taking measurements to see how thick the steel was in comparison with when it was built, but so far it was looking “really good”.

The aim is to restore it with as many original parts and features as possible - while replacing things that have deteriorated “so it looks like it did”.

While the captain had a day room and electric fire on board and even a bath, the crew lived in close confines, four to a room.

After the initial survey they’d know roughly what to order for steel and what parts they need to concentrate on repairing.

The hull gets a power wash

Her tanks will be shotblasted and recoated and before she leaves they will try her out on the blocks that she will eventually sit on when she goes into North End Shipyard “to see she’s sat down correctly - we’re not leaving anything to chance”.

At any time around 15 to 20 people will be working on the ship, as well as the Spurn Lightship, which is being restored at the same time.

Mr Clark said he and managing director Richard Bourne had been working on the docks since they were 16, and it was matter of great pride to be involved in the project, adding: “On the back of this, we took on another four apprentices. This is passing skills on.”

The vessels should be ready to leave next November.

The Arctic Corsair is berthed alongside the Spurn Lightship as both vessels are being restored