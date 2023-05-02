Watch the moment train travels across miniature version of Knaresborough Viaduct

It’s a sight familiar with thousands of people from across Yorkshire.

A train trundles across one of the most iconic structures in the region, Knaresborough Viaduct, but this time, there is a slight difference.

Because once the video zooms out, you realise that you’re not in fact in Knaresborough – but in Wensleydale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s because this weekend, the Model Railway Weekend was held at Wensleydale Railway in Leeming Bar, which saw miniature railways from across the country recreated.

David Griffiths from Harrogate Model Railway Group, with a miniture Knaresborough Viaduct. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Over the May Bank Holiday weekend (29th and 30th April and 1st May) Leeming Bar Station hosted its popular model railway show.

In addition to having layouts of various gauges on display, the railway also had its entire heritage diesel fleet operating at various times over the weekend.

There was also the chance for children to have rides on a 5¼ inch-gauge steam and diesel railway operated by the Leeds Society of Model and Experimental Engineers over 145 feet of specially set up track in the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traction engine was on display in the car park and visitors had the opportunity to drive a class 03 diesel shunter locomotive.