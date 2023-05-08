We'll Meet Again Festival: The best pictures from the 1940s festival held in Yorkshire this weekend

While a large part of the country was glued to TV sets over the weekend watching the Coronation of King Charles III and the following revelry, a festival in Yorkshire harked back to the last time a King was on the throne.

The We’ll Meet Again Festival was held at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington – its annual festival of 1940s life. This time it was held over the coronation weekend, with re-enactors in period wartime dress, alongside vintage vehicles, talks and demonstrations.

More than 1,000 people attended across the two days of the event, while more than 100 re-enactors were involved in making it all come together, plus scores of volunteers and helpers behind the scenes.

Among the vehicles on display was a Fairchild Argus aircraft, tanks and other military vehicles.

A statement from the Yorkshire Air Museum team said: “A massive thank you to everyone who came to We'll Meet Again this weekend - not just the 100+ reenactors, but the 1,200+ people who came through the gates across both days to soak up the atmosphere.

"Also a huge pat on the back to all our staff and volunteers for going the extra mile to make it happen. What a weekend! We're now off for a quiet sit down, a cup of tea and a wad.”

