The Wensleydale Railway has replaced a set of unsafe and impractical level crossing gates at Crakehall Station thanks to the generosity of one of its volunteers.

The new gates are installed

For years crossing-keepers have struggled to control the flimsy light metal gates in high winds on the manually-operated crossing.

Long-standing volunteer Bob Coombs, who has performed the role himself, funded new gates after being left some money in a legacy from his uncle.

The new gates are wooden and made by craftsmen at the historic Gayle Mill sawmill in Hawes, a registered charity and commercial timber business.

Mr Coombs said: “I have been a volunteer for 11 years and in that time I have done various jobs, including crossing keeper. I decided that if I could ever afford it, I would pay for new gates. I was left a legacy that meant I could not only afford new gates but that I could take the opportunity to get some good ones that were in-keeping with a heritage railway. The gates are in memory of my uncle who made it possible.”

Gayle Mill were able to consult with the railway on authentic designs in keeping with the line’s Victorian heritage – Crakehall Station dates back to 1856.

Mr Coombs added: “We have several photos of gates on the Wensleydale Railway from years gone by and I decided that we should see if we could make gates to a similar design. I purchased the book “A History of North Eastern Railway Signalling” published by the North Eastern Railway Association, which had details of the gates they used in the 19th century.”

