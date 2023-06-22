Wensleydale Railway in Yorkshire reveal new Class 143 Pacer in retro 1990s livery after two years of restoration work

The Wensleydale Railway has revealed its Class 143 Pacer unit’s new paint job as it prepares to launch it into service on the heritage line.

The diesel was acquired from Transport for Wales after its retirement in 2021, and it will now join its sister ex-Northern Class 142 units to work the line.

The train, number 143623, entered service in the mid-1980s, at first in Tyne and Wear before being moved to south Wales. It was one of the last remaining Pacers in mainline operation when it was withdrawn, bringing an end to 35 years of Pacer activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pacer has been repainted in a Regional Railways livery, which could be seen on the models until the late 1990s. Repairs have been carried out along with driver familiarisation training and it will operate journeys between Leeming Bar and Leyburn as well as the Leeming Bar to Scruton shuttles.

The Pacer in its new retro livery

Pacers have been a popular acquisition for the Wensleydale Railway, as they are cheap to run compared to steam locomotives, reliable and ideally suited for the speed of the line. Their windows offer panoramic views and they have space for cycle storage.

Supporters who donated money towards the transportation of the Pacer from Wales to Yorkshire have been rewarded with free travel vouchers.