Wensleydale Railway offers people the chance to drive a Pacer train on £275 experience days

A 1980s Pacer train is one of four diesel locomotives available to drive as part of the Wensleydale Railway’s driver experience days.

The packages, with prices starting from £275, give anyone the chance to get behind the controls of a heritage locomotive and drive it down the nine-mile section of the route between Bedale and Leyburn.

The railway’s Class 37, Class 14, Pacer and Class 121 ‘bubble’ car are all on the roster for booking.

The two-hour experience also includes lunch with the engine crew, a full safety briefing and a year’s membership of the Wensleydale Railway Association.

One of the Wensleydale Railway's Pacers at Leeming Bar Station

Slots are available on Thursdays throughout the year until the end of October, excepting August.

There are options for tailored experience days involving friends and family.

Fundraising and marketing manager Nick Keegan said: “Our driver experiences days are always incredibly popular with customers. They offer a unique opportunity

to go behind the scenes and experience our railway from the driving seat whilst enjoying spectacular scenic views on the journey to Leyburn.”