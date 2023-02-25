Wensleydale Railway offers people the chance to drive a Pacer train on £275 experience days

The packages, with prices starting from £275, give anyone the chance to get behind the controls of a heritage locomotive and drive it down the nine-mile section of the route between Bedale and Leyburn.
The railway’s Class 37, Class 14, Pacer and Class 121 ‘bubble’ car are all on the roster for booking.
The two-hour experience also includes lunch with the engine crew, a full safety briefing and a year’s membership of the Wensleydale Railway Association.
Slots are available on Thursdays throughout the year until the end of October, excepting August.
There are options for tailored experience days involving friends and family.
Fundraising and marketing manager Nick Keegan said: “Our driver experiences days are always incredibly popular with customers. They offer a unique opportunity
to go behind the scenes and experience our railway from the driving seat whilst enjoying spectacular scenic views on the journey to Leyburn.”
In 2020 the Wensleydale Railway took delivery of three retired Pacer units from Northern, a Class 144 and two 142s. They are attractive to the heritage line for their low running costs compared to steam engines and their versatility. Derided when in mainline service for their bumpy rides on commuter lines, the Wensleydale Railway runs trains at 25mph so the Pacers can offer a far more comfortable travel experience. They have so far been used as real ale trains and there are plans to convert one into a bike train.