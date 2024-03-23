Wentworth Woodhouse: Transforming a near derelict Yorkshire ruin into a global tea house

But after an incredible discovery by head gardener Scott Jamieson, they are deemed to be among the oldest surviving in the whole of the Western world. Now, with a £5m restoration, the treasured Camellia House has been saved and its precious plants protected. It reopens as a global tea house.

Visitors can once again take tea in this secluded spot in the gardens, as the great ladies of the stately home near Rotherham would have done back in 1738.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah McLeod, chief executive of the Preservation Trust, can remember the camellias from when the mansion was first bought for restoration back in 2017.

Wentworth Woodhouse heads gardener Scott Jamieson in the restored Camellia House on the estate, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 22nd March 2024

"They had pushed right through the glass ceiling," she said. "From the ground all we could see were these spindly trunks. Now they are lovely and lush and green again.

"They are just so significant and so important. Discovering that has pushed us that bit harder, I think, to make sure that we take care of them.

"To come to the end now and to see them, healthy and protected, is just wonderful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wentworth Woodhouse, once close to dereliction with its Grade ll Camellia House, was on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk register when it was taken over by the trust.

Chair Of The Board Of Trustees at the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL takes tea in the restored Camellia House on the estate, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 22nd March 2024

It was back in 2019 that head gardener Mr Jamieson found that many of the 19 camellias here were originals, likely dating from the early 1800s. Once pampered and prized they had thrived under the elements, with trunks the width of trees and measuring 30ft tall.

The conservatory was originally created from a tea house for Lady Rockingham as wife of the 1st Marquess, and it is thought the camellia collection could have begun in the next generation. Each plant could have cost the equivalent of a housemaid’s annual wage.

But the building fell into decline from the late 1900s and the precious plants were forgotten. Identifying them has been a painstaking process. Cuttings are to be saved in a plant bank, saving their line for a further 500 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jamieson said: “The camellias are robust, having been feral for the best part of a century. But they are now in a rarified atmosphere again and that puts us on a steep learning curve, just as the gardeners of 1810 would have been when the camellias first arrived."

The restored Camellia House at Wentworth Woodhouse photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 22nd March 2024

Funding of £5m has gone into the Camellia House project, with £4m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and just over £614,000 from Historic England.

A crowd gathered yesterday as the newly restored Camellia House reopened as a global tea house.