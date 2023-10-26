All Sections
What Makes the Humber: New exhibition shows what life is like on the banks of the Humber

The rich diversity of the Humber estuary supports a wide mix of activity, from wildlife to commerce, and now, too, culture.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

In a new exhibition, photographer Richard Duffy-Howard looks at What Makes the Humber with a series of images at Hull Truck Theatre.

The exhibition is part of the Humber Eco Fest: tackling climate change and protecting biodiversity, and as well as images which visitors can see while visiting the theatre, there is also access to more than 160 others via QR code to on-line galleries.

Richard said the project was borne in 2013 on a walk on his wife, Lou's birthday.

Crabley Creek photo by Richard Duffy-Howard
Crabley Creek photo by Richard Duffy-Howard

“What Makes the Humber is an ongoing project that started in 2013 on a Humber walk to Crabley Creek.

"Later when we were exploring the south bank of the Humber we discovered the Nev Cole Way and through the River Full of Stories project, the idea of documenting the confluences and tributaries of the Humber began to take shape," he said.

"Over the last 10 years it’s grown and now as part of Humber Eco Fest the project is ready to publish."

There are nine galleries or chapters to the story starting at the eastern-most edge of the Humber on the south bank where the old River Lud or Louth Canal enters the Humber at Tetney Haven and continuing to Buck Beck at Humberston, and the River Freshney at Grimsby.

What Makes the Humber
What Makes the Humber

The Nev Cole Way is a 57-mile walk, starting at Burton-on-Stather on the River Trent which finishes at Nettleton in Lincolnshire. The path joins the coast at North Killingholme and the couple picked it up there and headed north-west rounding Skitter Ness and east along the Humber to Whitton turning south along The Cliff above Alkborough Flats and Trent Falls and on to Burton Stather on the River Trent, crossing many tributaries and confluences along the way.

Richard said: “The chapter covering the Ouse confluence and tributaries contribute to the story from unusual perspectives, including from the deck of a working barge and on the Manchester to Hamburg flight.

“The chapters of the Humber’s north bank stretch from where the River Foulness meets the Market Weighton Canal, between North America and The Land of Nod, to make the Humber above Whitton Sand.

"From Weighton Lock the journey stretches east passing Crabley Creek to the River Hull, and then across the South Holderness coast and lastly to Winestead Outstray where the tributary meets Patrington Channel and joins the Humber between the Plumbs and Sunk Island Sands.”

He said the physical exhibition has been completed in collaboration with Hull firm John E Wright using eco-friendly panels.

Richard added: “The materials and process provide the printed images with an almost painterly quality. It’s been great working with Alex and Humber Eco Fest and I’m really looking forward to the exhibition at Hull Truck and to see what people think.”

What Makes the Humber, the new chapter of Open Bridges/A River Full of Stories, is free and is on until November 11.

