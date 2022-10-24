Rishi has been announced as the UK’s next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the leadership race. He will be the UK’s first Prime Minister of Asian heritage.

He will also be the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42. Before winning the leadership race to become Prime Minister, he held the position of Chancellor from February 13, 2020 to July 5, 2022.

Rishi Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (Yorks) in October 2014. He succeeded William Hague, a former leader of the party, Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State.

A couple walking their dogs alongside the eroded banks of the River Swale between Easby and Brompton on Swale in Richmondshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Where is Richmondshire?

Richmondshire is a local government district of North Yorkshire and surrounding a large northern area of the Yorkshire Dales, including Swaledale and Arkengarthdale, Wensleydale and Coverdale.

The population of the administrative county in North Yorkshire is 53,730 since mid-2019.

We have created a map of Richmondshire.

Who were Richmond’s previous MPs?

MPs of Richmond and their political parties since 1868 are as follows:

1868 - Sir Roundell Palmer (Liberal)

1872 by-election - Lawrence Dundas (Liberal)

1873 by-election - Hon. John Dundas (Liberal)

1885 - Sir Frederick Millbank, Bt (Liberal)

1886 - George Elliot (Conservative)

1895 - John Hutton (Conservative)

1906 - Francis Dyke Acland (Liberal)

Jan 1910 - Hon. William Orde-Powlett (Conservative)

1918 - Sir Murrough Wilson (Unionist)

1929 - Thomas Dugdale (Conservative)

1959 - Timothy Kitson (Conservative)

1983 - Leon Brittan (Conservative)

1989 by-election - William Hague (Conservative)

2015 - Rishi Sunak (Conservative)

Richmond’s Home Secretary from 1983 to 1985 was Leon Brittan, Tory leader from 1997 to 2001 was William Hague who was also the Foreign Secretary from 2010 to 2014 and the DPM from 2010 to 2015.

In December 2019 Richmond (Yorks) constituency had a total electorate of 82,569 and a total turnout of 69.9 per cent.

What is the history of Richmondshire?

The history of this district is thought to date back to the Neolithic Period between 2000 to 4000 BC.

The closest crucial Roman settlement was at Catterick in what was then known as Rheged, the location of the Battle of Catterick.

Archaeological artefacts are thought to have been discovered from the Neolithic Period, the Bronze Age, the Iron Age and Roman Period.

The Honour of Richmond, which was implemented by William the Conqueror, comprised 782 manors throughout England and the Yorkshire portion comprised 199 manors and 43 outlying properties located near the main roads between Scotland and the Vale of York.

One of the most well known forenames of Richmondshire folk was Marmaduke. During modern history, the district was formed on April 1, 1974, under the Local Government Act 1972.

It was a merger of the municipal borough of Richmond witht the Aysgarth Rural District, Leyburn Rural District, Reeth Rural District and Richmond Rural District as well as part of the Croft Rural District in North Yorkshire. The region is heavily agricultural along with many commercial businesses, supported by four main business associations: Richmond Business and Tourism Association, Swaledale and Arkengarthdale Business Association, Lower Wensleydale Business Network and Upper Wensleydale Business Association.

Just over a year ago, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government revealed that the non-metropolitan county will be reorganised into a unitary authority in April 2023. Therefore, Richmondshire District Council will be abolished and its functions will be moved to a new single authority.