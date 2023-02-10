The Whitby Museum is to hold two special screenings of a 1960s BBC documentary film about the town’s historic weekly newspaper.

Something’ll Happen by Friday follows a week in the life of the staff of the Whitby Gazette and the anticipation of readers ahead of the title’s publication on a Friday – the same day many local workers received their wages.

Filmed in 1967, there is footage of the reporters, editors, typesetters and printers at work in the Gazette’s famous harbourside offices – which they vacated in 2013.

Many local people, including shopkeepers, also appear in the film.

A reporter conducting an interview in the 1967 documentary

Whitby Museum and the Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society are hosting the event as part of the TV Time Machine Project in conjunction with the Yorkshire Film Archive.

It also includes a Q&A with Jon Stokoe, who joined the Whitby Gazette in 1995 and was editor until 2013.

The offices next to the Swing Bridge, which were converted into a bar after their 2013 sale, had been the Gazette’s home since the newspaper was founded by Ralph Horne in 1854. The building is Grade II-listed.

Ralph Horne was a shipowner, printer and bookseller, and the newspaper began simply as a list of weekly visitors to Whitby before becoming a twice-weekly publication in 1858. His sons Harry and Fred took over the chairmanship and editor’s job after he died, and in 1920 Fred’s son William Mackenzie Horne became its inter-war editor. His son Lionel then took over the business, and it was family-owned until Lionel, Ralph’s great-grandson, died in 1978.

The old Gazette offices beside the Swing Bridge closed in 2013

The screenings are on Thursday February 23 at 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are £5 and must be pre-booked.

