Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2024: All the best photos of fantastic costumes on the Yorkshire coast

The event, held at Whitby Pavilion, is now one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK, and has a reputation for its friendly atmosphere.
Trade stands and vendors selling steampunk paraphernalia were located inside the Pavilion, but many of those attending took the opportunity to promenade around the town in their Victoriana-inspired outfits.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the fun.
1. Wind in the Willows
Atticus, Freckle, Marie and Matt Salt from Norfolk, dressed as characters from Wind in the Willows Photo: James Hardisty
2. Costumes
Garry Lockett and Andrea Webb, of County Durham. Photo: James Hardisty
3. The weekend begins
A collection of people dressed in steampunk attire making their way to the Whitby Pavilion Photo: James Hardisty
4. Whalebone arch
Sue Lay and Michelle Tyas, of Doncaster Photo: James Hardisty
