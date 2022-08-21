We've dug into our picture archives to find images of the town from the Second World War up to the 1990s.

The images features everything from a plane that was shot down by a Spitfire and crash landed near Whitby during the war to traditionally stunning views from the cliffs in the 1990s.

And while some of the pictures show how much things have changed over time at the popular resort, others show that quite often, things remain the same.

Boats still float in the harbour, although there are a lot less working fishing boats these days, while the view from the East Cliff is as beautiful as ever.

There's even some Whitby Jet jewellery on show, which can still be bought from stores in the town today.

Take a look through our gallery below.

1. Jan 1990 Whitby in January 1990.

2. World War Two Bannial Flatt Farm, near Whitby, on February 3, 1940 A German Heinkel III which was shot down. It was downed by a Spitfire piloted by Peter Townsend, later a Group Captain.

3. Jet ware Whitby on July 31, 1948 Mr. J. G. Lyth, Whitby jet worker, looking at some samples of jet ware now being exported to America. The Whitby jet industry is centuries old.

4. June 1989 Whitby Abbey in June 1989