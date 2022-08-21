Whitby through the ages: Nine black and white photos show changes to the popular town over the years
Whitby has long been one of the most picturesque places in Yorkshire.
We've dug into our picture archives to find images of the town from the Second World War up to the 1990s.
The images features everything from a plane that was shot down by a Spitfire and crash landed near Whitby during the war to traditionally stunning views from the cliffs in the 1990s.
And while some of the pictures show how much things have changed over time at the popular resort, others show that quite often, things remain the same.
Boats still float in the harbour, although there are a lot less working fishing boats these days, while the view from the East Cliff is as beautiful as ever.
There's even some Whitby Jet jewellery on show, which can still be bought from stores in the town today.
Take a look through our gallery below.
