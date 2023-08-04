Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023: All the best photos of mud-plagued steam fair in Yorkshire
A muddy show field did not deter exhibitors and visitors from attending the Whitby Traction Engine Rally today.
Crowds gathered in the shadow of Whitby Abbey to enjoy hundreds of traction engines, showman’s wagons, fairground rides and organs, farm machinery and classic cars and motorcycles.
There were displays including tractor pulling and threshing, live music and trade stands.
There was also participation from the Scarborough Fair Collection, the private collection of entrepreneur Graham Atkinson which is normally kept in a museum on a holiday park site.
Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.
