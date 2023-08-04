All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023: All the best photos of mud-plagued steam fair in Yorkshire

A muddy show field did not deter exhibitors and visitors from attending the Whitby Traction Engine Rally today.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

Crowds gathered in the shadow of Whitby Abbey to enjoy hundreds of traction engines, showman’s wagons, fairground rides and organs, farm machinery and classic cars and motorcycles.

There were displays including tractor pulling and threshing, live music and trade stands.

There was also participation from the Scarborough Fair Collection, the private collection of entrepreneur Graham Atkinson which is normally kept in a museum on a holiday park site.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.

Leanna Robinson chats with Amy Simms by their 1891 Fowler traction engine

1. Whitby Steam Rally

Leanna Robinson chats with Amy Simms by their 1891 Fowler traction engine Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Visitors tackle the muddy conditions

2. Whitby Steam Rally

Visitors tackle the muddy conditions Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
An exhibitor takes a break by his caravan in the mud

3. Whitby Steam Rally

An exhibitor takes a break by his caravan in the mud Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Visitors view the vintage motorcycles

4. Whitby Steam Rally

Visitors view the vintage motorcycles Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4