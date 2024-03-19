Whitgift Church: The only church in the country where the clock can strike 13

The only church in the UK to actually read XIII instead of XII is St. Mary Magdalene in the village of Whitgift, East Yorkshire.

The church itself dates from the 14th century and is a beautiful Grade I listed building standing beside the River Ouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its clock was installed in 1919 to mark the end of World War I, its inscription “In Terra Pax” being Latin for Peace on Earth.

The parish church of St Mary Magdalene, Whitgift

As for the intriguing baker’s dozen numbers on its clock face, local people have an amusing if un-Orwellian explanation.

They say that a man who was tasked with repainting the clock many years ago stopped work at dinner time and went into a pub across the road - long since gone - for some liquid refreshment.

Afterwards, he climbed back up his ladder to continue working and merrily added an extra numeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church has another claim to fame. It was mentioned in World War II radio transmissions by Lord Haw Haw, the British traitor William Joyce who broadcast Nazi propaganda to Britain from Germany during World War II.

He promised that German bombers coming up the Humber would fly so low they would “be able to see the thirteenth hand of Whitgift church clock”.

In more recent years the clock was removed as part of a restoration process and placed inside the church.

However, it was decided that the replacement should keep the XIII numerals because of its fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad