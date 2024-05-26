Why we are so lucky to have the A64 - even if it can be a nightmare at times

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Some of my fondest early memories are ones from The Filey Edwardian Festival. It was such a joyous community event that happened outside of what was the summer season. I was at school and would be involved in the country dancing, the choir, and the gymnastics because you got out of school a lot to do the performances in town.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

The A64 can be a blessing or a curse. PIC: Simon Hulme

I’m so lucky to live by the sea. The A64 can be an absolute nightmare at times but there’s a point you hit on it, and you know you are nearly home. Driving down that road, or the A166 you get to admire the beautiful countryside that flanks our stunning coastline, there are so many places where on a good day you can stand and see for miles. We are so lucky to have such unspoilt views and I think that is what brings people back time after time.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

This varies by season, but spending time on the beach with my nephews in the summer is great fun. If we’re not at the beach we love going to North Yorkshire Water Park.

Do you have a favourite walk or view?

Natalie Bosomworth

Sometimes, when I need a little pick me up, I jump in the car and go out to Wharram Percy. Nestled in the middle of nowhere, it’s a nice easy walk from the car park to the deserted medieval village. I find it so serene and peaceful and yet fascinating - trying to picture how the village looked all those years ago.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson would you like to take for lunch?

It has to be Beth Mead. The Women’s Team in the 2022 Euros catapulted the sport into the mainstream media and was a fascinating watch. What those women did for girls everywhere should never be underestimated. I’d love for Beth to come and speak to some of the young people I work with in North Yorkshire and inspire them to follow their dreams.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star would you like to take for dinner?

I listen to Chris Moyles most days and have done since he was on Radio 1. I love the on air chemistry that they create with the team and I often laugh out loud with them. I’d also love it if Chris could inspire me in losing a few pounds too. They are always making references to Yorkshire and so I feel right at home.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park is officially registered as a Zoo, and is a great place for visitors young and old. They spend the winter making changes and additions to the park so that there is always something new to see.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

A behind the scenes look at somewhere like Castle Howard, and even better to live like the lady of the house. It may be grand, but it’s also nice to know that is still a working home, which makes me intrigued about seeing the day-to-day parts of the house.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Everyone is made to feel at home here, and there’s easy access to unspoilt coastlines and countryside. Yorkshire is massive so as well as the rural coastal and countryside areas we also have thriving cities and market towns. I’m always fascinated by how the architecture changes as I head from East to West. Being able to see the individual characteristics of the different ridings of Yorkshire as you travel though is amazing.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

At The Lighthouse in Filey, they do a goats cheese and honey sandwich which is my go-to as its not something you can get anywhere else. My local is the Station Hotel (Top House) in Filey, they do great pub food and have an amazing beer garden. Then there’s The Foords Hotel, the oldest pub in Filey, so it has plenty of unique features, including no card machine.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I love a good farm shop and I often go for breakfast and a look round Cedarbarn near Pickering. My partner Tim and I love their black pudding.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Cutbacks, and lack of growth because of politics and financial matters have had a massive impact on all or services. I’d love to see a more regular, sustainable and affordable transport system across the whole region, so that many more people could get out and about a lot more.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My late dad, Raymond. He taught me all my Yorkshire values. From being really little he took us to amazing places and gave us the best experiences, that I hope me and my sister pass down to my nephews. We lost him in Covid, right at the beginning, which was hard but I know that he is with me everyday in everything I do and this helps me to not be so sad.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

As a voluntarily run organisation, Filey Bay Today is passionate about supporting the other voluntary groups and organisations in Filey, Hunmanby and the surrounding villages. As a not for profit we are also fortunate enough to have been able to donate our profits back to the community we serve, just over £45,000 so far.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

My good friend Marie started creating pieces of art to stave off the boredom of lockdown. Now, she has started to sell these pieces and has set up a Facebook page (MJ’s Art) where she documents her paintings and also the stories behind them. I’m really proud of her for going out and finding her passion.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?