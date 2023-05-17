A historic former restaurant building in Wakefield city centre is to be converted into 12 apartments.

Planning permission has been granted to transform Monarch House, at the junction of George Street and Thornhill Street, into residential properties. The building dates back to the 1890s and has had various uses over more than a century.

During the 2000s it was Wolski’s restaurant, later becoming Hing Lung Oriental Buffet, but has been been unoccupied for around a decade. Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to developer Jason Stokes to build six one-bed, four two-bed and two three-bed flats.

A design statement submitted to the local authority states that Mr Stokes intents to preserve the unique architectural features of Monarch House, including decorative brickwork and a glass turret. The site is opposite a terrace of Grade II-listed almshouses and close to the entrance of a Morrisons store within The Ridings shopping centre.

In October last year, permission was given to convert a neighbouring former office complex on Thornhill Street into 23 flats. That building was previously occupied by legal firm Wakefield Law until 2020.

The document adds: “The proposed dwellings have been designed to ensure that the impact on the adjacent properties is minimised and to contribute to the regeneration of George Street.”

The property was originally built for wine merchants Cawtheray, Ramsden and Co . The company’s initials are in a frieze located above the entrance. The building was acquired by the West Yorkshire Printing Company in the 1920s. Other previous uses for the building include a wine bar and hairdressers.

No parking spaces are included in the plans due to its city centre location and close links to public transport.