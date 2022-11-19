Wooden counter to be reinstated in historic pub, following complaints from real ale enthusiasts

A wooden counter will be put back into a historic pub, after real ale enthusiasts raised concerns about its removal.

Ye Olde White Harte public house in Hull's Old Town

Ye Olde White Harte in Silver Street, Hull, is a must for visitors wanting to soak up the city’s history. Legend has it that it was the residence of Sir John Hotham who in 1642 precipitated the siege of Hull, and in turn the Civil War, by refusing to admit Charles I.

According to the Campaign for Real Ale its main historic interest comes from a major refurbishment in 1883, which resulted in an idealised recreation of a 17th century “Olde English” inn, with huge fireplaces in two ground-floor bars.

Camra lists it on its national inventory. So the group was alarmed when the servery in the smaller of the two rooms was removed, apparently because of dry rot.

The pub’s grade two star listing means consent is needed from planners before any alterations are made. Chair of Camra's Pub Heritage Group Paul Ainsworth said: "It alters the whole ambience of the room."

Camra contacted Hull Council, which eventually confirmed a breach of planning control, the group said. Last week they wrote to chief executive Matt Jukes asking why no "meaningful action" had been taken.

Owner Star Pubs and Bars said the servery "has been temporarily removed for renovation and is being reinstated once completed."

It said the licensee was proud of the pub’s “unique history and its striking features such as its oak panelled walls, oak staircase and inglenook fireplaces and takes its grade two listing seriously.

"The licensee has been and will continue to work closely with the local authorities on the matter."

