Jane Drury, 65, and John Foulstone, 63, who have run the historic Woodman Inn, on Hartley Street, in Batley Carr, for almost 20 years, have said they were informed at short notice that the business would have to close on Sunday, January 14.

​The historic building, which features a memorial stone marked from 1680, is believed to be the area’s oldest pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Jane told sister paper the Dewsbury Reporter: “We are devastated. And not just for me and John but for everybody who comes in. Everybody came in over the weekend to share their memories and everybody was crying. But not me or John. We’re still just in shock.

The Woodman Inn, on Hartley Street, Batley Carr, has had to close its doors.

​“Our customers have been so loyal. They have been amazing and so kind and supportive to us. We couldn’t have done it without them. We are pretty strong people but we are gutted.

​“But it hasn’t been turning a profit and I get that completely. It was inevitable we would shut as you have got to turn a profit. You have got to make money.”

​The pub, described as a “community” by Jane, catered for a ladies darts and dominoes team, as well as a pool team, while there was also a weekly quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“Where are my teams going to go?” she said. “The ladies on the darts team are distraught. People have told us this is the only pub they come to.

Jane Drury, left, and John Foulstone had run the historic Woodman Inn, on Hartley Street, for almost 20 years before having to close on Sunday, January 14.

​“I have some lads who come in who don’t have anybody. I have their numbers and if they don’t come in after the first day, second day, I phone them. Last year I went up to one of their flats and found out he was in hospital.

"You have to look after them because we are all they’ve got. It’s just little things like that. I’ve got a lady who described the pub as her lifesaver.

"It has saved my life, she told me. I have had cards thanking us for the little talks. It’s beautiful. We’ve been here to listen to people. They come in for half an hour, we listen, they go, boom, they’re alright. We’re part of this community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Jane, who confirmed the married couple are still living at the pub while they serve their notice, is hopeful other pubs in Dewsbury and Batley do not suffer a similar fate.

​She said: “It’s not just us who are struggling. A lot of the pubs are. It’s not rocket science. People need to support their locals. I have been in this business a long time and people attract people.

"If it’s busy for the quiz down at the Woodman, you might tell someone and then they might pop down then.

"But if you see an empty pub, you’ll think, ‘It’s dead in here’, and you’ll want to try somewhere else.