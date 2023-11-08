As another winter in a cost-of-living crisis creeps in, this year’s Wool Month had warmth at its heart.

The annual initiative by the Campaign for Wool was created to help share the many stories of the people, growers, producers, brands and retailers championing wool all around the UK and the Commonwealth.

This year’s theme was Keep Warm With Wool and the events taking place throughout October highlighted wool’s warming, insulating and thermoregulating properties when worn and used around the home.

A review of the month’s activities is set to take place at Salts Mill in Saltaire today, hosted by Peter Ackroyd, chief operations officer of the campaign. Held in collaboration with Bradford Textile Society, the oldest of its kind in Britain, the networking event will see people come together to reflect on the events of the campaign, hear about various collaborative wool projects and talk about industry changes.

A man operates a machine at textile manufacturer Abraham Moon & Sons. Photo: Lloyd Almond Productions/Campaign for Wool

The 2023 campaign saw activity across more than 400 supporters, from sheep farmers and spinners, to dyers, wool innovators, manufacturers, designers, brands and retailers.

One event saw Leeds-based mill Abraham Moon and Sons collaborate with Worcester-based flooring brand Brockway. It aimed to highlight two family-owned British wool manufacturers, with the former presenting a premium range of throws in British Romney lambswool and celebrating its processing technology at its Guiseley factory.

Organisers say one of the main aims of Wool Month this year was to draw attention to some of the newest products, companies and innovations that can positively contribute to the future health of the planet and reduce the amount of man-made fibres going into landfill and the ocean.

Peter Ackroyd said: "We have all witnessed the stark and very visible effects of climate change over the last twelve months, affecting many businesses, communities, families and futures all across the world. The partnership between the earth’s inhabitants and nature has reached a critical point. The Campaign for Wool’s role in raising vital awareness, lobbying and advocating on behalf of this natural fibre and the amazing animals it comes from, has never been more important.

The cloth for the new Bronte by Moon collection featuring premium British lambswool, by Abraham Moon & Sons. Photo: Lloyd Almond Productions/Campaign for Wool

“From regenerative farming, safeguarding agricultural land, protecting rare breeds, and keeping special regional artisanal skills alive, sheep wool is something we should all be championing. One of nature’s true gifts, wool has a plethora of applications both in terms of what we wear, and how we furnish and insulate our homes.

"Increasingly new technologies are seeing innovative developments in everything from horticultural uses, packaging and acoustic products to marine aquaculture industry applications. Wool is one of the most natural fibres available to all of us and can take centre stage when it comes to the renewal of our eco systems."