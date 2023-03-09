Work has begun at Ampleforth Abbey to restore part of the monastery to create a new visitor experience on the estate in the Howardian Hills.

A new tearoom, shop, and visitor centre with ‘story’ and ‘activity’ areas themed around the monastery’s history will occupy the ground floor of Alban Roe House, which was built in 1916 and was originally Ampleforth College’s junior school. In recent years it has been used as guest accommodation for retreats and school visits, and these facilities will be refurbished.

As part of the project, the Abbey has agreed to take part in a conservation scheme to encourage endangered swifts to nest on the site, and several special bird boxes have been installed on the building.

The tearoom and retail offer previously operated from the main Abbey building, and the new space will be used by both the public and pupils at the boarding school. The shop will sell produce including cider from the estate’s orchard.

Swift boxes have now been installed on the building

The modernisation of the guest bedrooms, kitchenettes and communal areas has been funded by a donation and will enable the Abbey Trust to expand their retreats.

The external fabric of the building is being repaired and it is currently encased in scaffolding.

Ryedale Council granted the scheme planning permission in December, meaning all of the Abbey’s visitor amenities and public spaces will now be located in the same building. The application also includes reconfiguration of the car park and preservation of Mouseman furniture inside Alban Roe House.

This month four swift boxes were installed on Alban Roe House as part of the conservation project. Funding has come from the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and local artist and swift expert Jonathan Pomroy advised on the siting of the boxes.

Alban Roe House was built in 1916

Mr Pomroy said: “Swifts only land to nest. They feed, sleep, drink, bathe and even mate on the wing. They spend May – August in the UK before migrating to Africa to spend our winter in constant flight. As more and more roofs become sealed and renovated, swifts have been blocked from their former nest sites and are now Red Listed as a species of the highest global conservation concern. That’s why projects like these are so important.”

Fr Edgar Miller, who has been a monk at the Abbey for just over 60 years, added: “As a Benedictine monastery, stewardship and hospitality are two of our core values. Therefore, we must supervise and take care of this beautiful environment that God has created, and all its unique wildlife. It is a pleasure to provide a home to the swift and we

hope they thrive and multiply in numbers whilst enjoying the valley.”

The Abbey also has its own ecologist, Georgia Davies, who has been co-ordinating the project.