Work to repair cobbled Yorkshire street to be carried out once traditional stone can be found

Work to refurbish a historic cobbled Yorkshire street is likely to begin this year, councillors have been told.

A start date has yet been set for the road in Keighley as the traditional stone is “subject to availability”. Steep, cobbled Thwaites Brow Road is also known as The Twines, and is paved with traditional cobbles and sets.

But in some areas these stones are in a poor condition, and many repairs have been carried out with modern materials such as tarmacadam.

Work to repair the street is one of the numerous projects included in the Towns Fund – a £33m pot of regeneration cash awarded to Keighley by Government.

At a meeting of Bradford Council on Tuesday Councillor Caroline Firth asked when this work will be carried out.