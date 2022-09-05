X-Factor style search for new York Minster child choir stars include scholarship to top private school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children in Year Three (aged seven to eight) who love singing are invited to audition for a place in York Minster’s world-famous choir – and the chance to be educated at St Peter’s School in the city.

The Minster’s choir has 16 boys, 16 girls and 12 adult singers.

No previous professional singing is required, the Minster’s director of music, Robert Sharpe said, stressing that he is instead assessing “musicality and potential.”

He said: “There will be many parents in and around York with a son or daughter who just loves singing and who may be searching for ways to nurture their child’s ability.

"Becoming a chorister at York Minster is an excellent way to harness a child’s musical talent. Energy, enthusiasm and humour are just as important as musical talent.

“In addition to developing their musical skills, chorister training helps children to develop lifelong skills such as self-discipline, organisational skills, concentration, poise and attention to detail. Choristers are educated at St Peter’s School which shares a common foundation of 627AD with the Minster, and is the fourth oldest school in the world.

This is a unique opportunity for a child to have a superb education and to play a part in the life of one of the most important and beautiful cathedrals in the world.”

A “significant” scholarship to St Peter’s School is included for the succesful new chorister, with the option to apply for a means-tested bursary of up to 100 per cent of school fees paid.

The School was selected as the Minster’s official choir school in 2020 after the Minster School was closed down as part of cost-cutting needed after the pandemic.

Auditions will be held in the week commencing January 16 2023 at St Peter’s School.

Headmaster Jeremy Walker said: “The wonderful experience of being a chorister at York Minster, combined with an outstanding education at St Peter’s, offers excellent and often life-changing opportunities for girls and boys with musical talents and interests.”