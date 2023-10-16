The owners of one of the last Avro Vulcan aircraft hope to be given permission to hold more open days for the public at Doncaster Sheffield Airport next year.

The news comes as the charity launched a new fundraising campaign which enables supporters to have their name engraved on the aircraft’s bomb-bay doors in return for a £35 donation.

The Cold War-era veteran XH558 has faced an uncertain future for the past year after the airport’s owners, Peel Group, closed the site to aviation, and the Vulcan To The Sky Trust charity were initially told to find the plane a new home.

The trust expected to have to dismantle the aircraft and transport it by road to a museum, as it has not flown since 2015, before negotations with Peel led to its lease being extended.

A Vulcan experience day at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in March

More discussions and support from Doncaster Council have arrived at a consensus on the Vulcan’s importance to the area’s heritage – the airport is built on the site of RAF Finningley, a key Cold War base.

It is hoped more organised tours and ‘ground runs’ of the engines can be held in 2024 and that the Vulcan can remain permanently in its hangar on the site.

Chief executive Marc Walters said: “We know that our supporters want to see XH558, and that is why it is important for us to let people know that we are working closely with the airport’s owners on a plan that we hope will see XH558 remain in Doncaster with increased access via a series of open days in 2024.

“Given the current uncertainty around the future ownership of the site we are conscious that any arrangement may be temporary, but we remain hopeful that an agreement that is suitable for both parties can be made.

“We were thrilled to see Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones publicly state that she would hope to see Vulcan XH558 remain in Doncaster for years to come.”

The aircraft entered RAF service in 1960, the first of the Vulcan fleet to become operational and the last to retire from display flights in 1992.