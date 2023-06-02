Craftspeople across the country have been busy in their workshops making miniature people, furniture and houses for a Dolls House and Miniatures Fair coming to Yorkshire this weekend.

It may sound like a child’s dream come true but these fairs have more adults than children as miniatures are typically collectible items - although some children do collect them rather than play.

Crafting away delicately on her latest figurine, one Yorkshire woman said just one miniature person can take days to make because it is a labour of love.

Toni Malin has been making dolls house and miniatures under the name SMALLSORTS for the past 30 years after being inspired by the intricate details in each item which had been handmade inside a shop she saw while on holiday.

Toni Malin's SMALLSORTS collection she has handmade

She said: “I began a small collection with my husband, and the opportunity came to open a shop so I taught myself how to make miniatures.

“As I am a foster carer too, it was hard to run a shop so I set up a workshop from there and started to sell them online and at miniature fairs.

“It’s a really great community, although the pressure is on in the build up to a fair.”

Toni not only creates miniatures out of her imagination but she has done bespoke ones for the King’s Coronation and other special events.

Historically miniatures were made by Egyptians 5,000 years ago to place inside tombs. Around 400 years ago miniatures became popular with the dolls house market but far from being for children, these were collectible items.

Some miniatures have gone mainstream - especially during the Industrial Revolution when some were manufactured rather than made by hand - which has meant more children now play with the cheaper versions.

Toni added: “There’s always a big build up to each fair and York is a big one so the nerves have kicked in but I am trying to keep my hand steady to finish off my final pieces.”

Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the York Dolls House and Miniatures Fair at York Racecourse this Sunday (Jun 4).

Organisers say it is the ideal place to “get all the furnishes and finishing touches for your miniature projects.

“Top exhibitors from around the country will be displaying quality dolls houses and miniatures,” they said.