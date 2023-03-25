York Minster appears in top 10 of TripAdvisor's most complained-about tourist attractions in the world

The great Anglican cathedral is seventh in a list of the top 10 most complained-about visitor attractions in the world compiled by iVisa using TripAdvisor reviews.
The wider list also features Blackpool Tower, Stonehenge, Big Ben, Giant’s Causeway and the Angel of the North – with the number one most over-rated tourist destination in the world being the Palace of Versailles in France.
Four per cent of reviews for York Minster were in the ‘bad or terrible’ category on TripAdvisor, with most users commenting on the entry prices and crowds.
Adult tickets to the Minster, excluding access to the tower, are £16, and children are admitted free of charge. There is also free entry for York residents with proof of address. The Minster costs £30,000 per day to run and maintain, and anyone entering to pray, light a candle or attend a service is not charged. However, some areas of the Minster are closed to the public when private services such as funerals are being held.