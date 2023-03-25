York Minster appears in top 10 of TripAdvisor's most complained-about tourist attractions in the world

It may be a House of God – but York Minster has not impressed TripAdvisor users.

The great Anglican cathedral is seventh in a list of the top 10 most complained-about visitor attractions in the world compiled by iVisa using TripAdvisor reviews.

The wider list also features Blackpool Tower, Stonehenge, Big Ben, Giant’s Causeway and the Angel of the North – with the number one most over-rated tourist destination in the world being the Palace of Versailles in France.

Four per cent of reviews for York Minster were in the ‘bad or terrible’ category on TripAdvisor, with most users commenting on the entry prices and crowds.

York Minster