York's historic city centre on list to potentially gain UNESCO World Heritage Site status, Government reveals

York city centre could become part of a prestigious global group which marks and protects the most historically significant places in the world, the Government has announced.

The city, which combines Roman, medieval, Georgian and modern architecture, has gained Government backing to become Yorkshire’s third UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One York archaeologist described the news as “an accolade for York and Yorkshire,” as he celebrated a victorious step in the 17 year campaign for the city to be recognised by UNESCO.

If successful, York would join Saltaire near Bradford and Studley Royal Fountains Abbey near Ripon as part of the group’s illustrious list.

It comes 12 years after York’s last bid to be part of the list failed, but the city’s council will now work alongside the Government to develop a bid to UNESCO.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) puts forward a ‘Tentative List’ every 10 years for UNESCO to consider.

It comes 12 years after York's last bid to be part of the list failed, but the city's council will now work alongside the Government to develop a bid to UNESCO.

If successful, York could become a World Heritage Site by 2028 or 2030, according to John Oxley, spokesperson for the York World Heritage Steering Group.

Mr Oxley, York’s former city archaeologist, said: “Current sites range from the Taj Mahal, to the Great Wall of China, to the Pyramids.

“It would place York in a very, very elite group of places. And it places York very firmly and clearly on that world sphere.

“World Heritage status will allow the city to protect those elements that create the special qualities that make York such a wonderful place to be.

“I think it’s such an accolade for York and for Yorkshire.”

Mr Oxley pointed to York’s Roman city walls as a prime example of why UNESCO status should be considered. “They’re extraordinary. You get amazing views from Robin Hood’s Tower around the back of York Minster, or you go across to Victoria Bar and you look across the Victorian rooftops of the city, you've got the spires and towers of the churches and then sitting riding above it all like a huge ship, you've got the Minster.

“For me, the city walls give you that real sense of continuity, of that length of occupation, and of the just the wonder of the city.”

City of York Council leader Keith Apsden said: “

“Many visitors and York residents would be surprised to hear York does not already have world heritage status. With world renowned heritage, distinct and diverse communities, natural beauty and leading innovation - York truly has it all. This high recognition by national heritage experts highlights our city’s outstanding beauty and historic importance nationally and globally.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in developing and supporting the bid over the last few years, particularly all the city partners on the York World Heritage Steering Group.”

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “I’m delighted that York’s historic city centre is a step closer to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is great news for the city today, but also provides a wonderful opportunity to maintain and celebrate our links with the past while securing a legacy for generations to come.”

Birkenhead Park in Mersyside, the East Atlantic Flyway, a migratory bird route over western parts of Europe including Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent, The Little Cayman Marine Parks and the Zenith of Iron Age Shetland are also featured on the Tentative List.

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Today we are confirming our support for some of the most enchanting heritage sites and breathtaking landscapes in the UK and its Overseas Territories as they bid for UNESCO World Heritage Site status.