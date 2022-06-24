Yorkshire country estate with links to Cooplands bakery family for sale for first time since 1938

Savills is marketing Shooters Hill and Rossington Hall Gardens plus over 50 acres of parkland for £2.5million.

The two properties, land and outbuildings were part of the Rossington Hall estate, which was sold off at auction in separate lots in 1938. It is the first time Shooters Hill has returned to market since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shooters Hill was more recently the home of the former Cooplands Doncaster bakery boss David Jenkinson, whose mother founded the company in 1932. He joined the business after leaving the army in 1948 and was also a local magistrate.

Shooters Hill has over 50 acres of Victorian parkland

Both homes have five bedrooms and one is situated in what were once the estate's walled gardens. Shooters Hall is the more modern property while Rossington Hall Gardens' age and location suggest it could once have been a gardener's lodge.

Both Rossington Hall itself and the estate's shooting lodge, Mount Pleasant, have since become hotels, while the old stables are now a racing college. The auction in 1938 also included farms and even a Church school.

The Savills sale catalogue reads: "Available to the open market for the first time since 1938 is this impressive country estate, situated in a semi-rural setting within its own Victorian parkland grounds of about 53 acres. The property was originally part of the Rossington Hall estate and has since been parcelled up and subject to an extensive renovation project and is now available as a whole with a separate neighbouring property, Rossington Hall Gardens, and the expansive grounds within which both properties are situated.

Rossington Hall Gardens is one of two properties included in the sale

"The accommodation comprises an entrance hall with a cloakroom leading to the sitting room with a feature fireplace and three large windows offering a dual aspect. The family room and dining room are adjacent, with the kitchen/breakfast room located to the left of the hallway. The kitchen is well-appointed with an Aga range oven, pantry and separate utility room. There is also a boiler room which is accessed externally. Upstairs there are five bedrooms, one with en suite facilities, plus a family bathroom.

"A long gated, private driveway leads through woodland to the secluded property where there is parking for several vehicles along with two double garages, one of which is attached to the house and the other is situated within the grounds a short distance away. The substantial grounds total approximately 49 acres, and include grassland, woodland areas and a beautiful garden which wraps around the house and faces south at the rear. Laid mostly to lawn, the garden features established borders along with many mature trees. There is also a paved terrace leading directly from the house with a pergola outside the dining room, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the idyllic setting. Other outbuildings include stables and a greenhouse.

"Rossington Hall Gardens is a handsome period property situated within a Victorian walled garden which enclosed 2.5 acres of the total 3.5 acres of grounds, in an idyllic, secluded setting surrounded by woodland. The property offers well-appointed accommodation with a choice of reception rooms to suit the demands of busy family life. The property features a recently renovated two-bedroom annexe, ideal for visitors or as a holiday rental. There is also a detached office space. Other benefits include a double garage and a large four-car car port.

"The accommodation is accessed via an entrance hall with double doors at the rear to the garden. The ground floor comprises a sitting room with log burner, a study which flows through to a further sitting room, a country kitchen/dining room, with a dual aspect and an Aga range oven. There is an adjoining utility room with front access and a cloakroom. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms; the principal bedroom includes a dressing room. There is also a family bathroom and a separate shower room on this floor.

The old Victorian walled gardens

"A long private driveway leads to the secluded, walled property surrounded by woodland. There is parking for several vehicles along with a double garage, a 60ft carport and electric vehicle charging point. The detached office is spacious and includes heating and skylights. The detached annexe has two bedrooms, a shower room and kitchen/sitting room with wooden beams. The substantial grounds total approx. 3.8 acres and include a large field and a beautifully landscaped walled garden with established borders and trees. The garden is mostly laid to lawn with a spacious terrace leading directly from the house."

Agent Roo Fisher added: "It is very unusual to find an estate like this all set in gorgeous parkland especially with two really good houses, it is like you are in the middle of nowhere but you are just three miles away from all that the lovely Bawtry has to offer."

Shooters Hill is named after a previous property that was the original hall on the estate. It was built in 1778 for Doncaster's town clerk, James Stovin, and eventually in 1877 passed to Richard Streatfield.

In around 1880 the house was destroyed in a fire and the current Rossington Hall was built in 1883 to replace it.

The garden and stable block

The Streatfield line died out with Richard's daughter Annette in 1937, after which the whole estate was put up for auction.

The hall itself was bought by a Roman Catholic order called the White Fathers, who used it as a training school for missionaries destined for Africa. However, their stay was brief as when war broke out the hall was requistioned and the Royal Veterinary Corps based there.

In 1948 Doncaster Corporation purchased the hall for £18,000 and it became a school for children with special needs in 1953 until its closure in 2008.

In 2011, local couple Gary and Michelle Gee bought it and restored it to a country house hotel.

A derelict entrance lodge to the estate has recently been restored and opened as a coffee shop.

Shooters Hill is a more modern property named after a house which burned down in the 19th century