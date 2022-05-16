Yorkshire Critter Carvers: New exhibition celebrates work of craftsmen inspired by Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson

These Yorkshire oak furniture makers were active from the 1940s onwards and were inspired by 'Mouseman' craftsman Robert Thompson, with many having trained in his Kilburn workshop before setting up their own and adopting a different animal motif carved into their designs.
In some cases, the trademark died with the craftsmen when they retired or passed away, but in other cases family members have continued the business. Almost all of their workshops were or are located in Yorkshire.
Tennants regularly sees huge interest in Mouseman and other Yorkshire oak pieces at its auctions, and the exhibition will be the first ever held celebrating the 'critters'. Some items will then go on sale after it ends in mid-June.
Over 40 'critter' creators were part of the informal group and they used the same traditional materials and techniques as Thompson.
Archive material is included in the displays and family collections and brands such as Squirrel Crafts and Beaver Lodge have loaned pieces.
The exhibition is now open.
Who were the Yorkshire Critter Carvers?
Acornman - Alan Grainger (taken over by son George)
Beaverman - Colin Almack
Catman - Chris Checksfield
Cat and Mouseman - Lyndon Hammell
Dolphinman - Peter Daynes
Eagleman - Albert Jeffray
Fishman - Derek Slater
Foxman - Malcolm Piper
Gnomeman - Tom Whittaker
Grasshopperman - John Minikin
Hedgehogman - Nick Hill
Knightman - Knight family
Labradorman - Richard Collinson
Lizardman - Martin Dutton/Derek Slater
Oakleafman - David Langstaff
Owlman - Albert Harrison
Rabbitman - Peter Heap
Ramman - Terry Harrington
Salmonman - Brian Bowes
Seahorseman - Michael Riley
Snailman - Alan Summerscales
Squirrelman - Wilfred Hutchinson
Swanman - Graham Duncalf
Unicornman - Geoff Gell
Woodpeckerman - Stan Dodds
Woodwormman - Nigel Dixon
Wrenman - Robert Hunter