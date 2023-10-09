The Aire Valley Transport Group enjoyed a record-breaking event for the 17th year they have organised the Yorkshire Dales Vintage Bus Running Day in Skipton.

This year the highest-ever number of visitors queued to ride a number of 20th-century vehicles still in roadworthy condition, while others were on static display.

Among those on show were a Leyland Lion single decker built in 1927, which served Blyth and Berwick in the north-east and is now better-known for its role in the Channel Five series All Creatures Great and Small.

An old Mainline double decker that ran in South Yorkshire in the early 2000s, before the company was taken over by First, was one of the more modern buses in attendance.

Bus heritage and preservation groups from across the country sent entries to the gathering. Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the nostalgia.

