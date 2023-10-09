All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Yorkshire Dales Vintage Bus Running Day 2023: All the best photos of buses of yesteryear at Skipton event - including vehicle that starred in All Creatures Great and Small

The Aire Valley Transport Group enjoyed a record-breaking event for the 17th year they have organised the Yorkshire Dales Vintage Bus Running Day in Skipton.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST

This year the highest-ever number of visitors queued to ride a number of 20th-century vehicles still in roadworthy condition, while others were on static display.

Among those on show were a Leyland Lion single decker built in 1927, which served Blyth and Berwick in the north-east and is now better-known for its role in the Channel Five series All Creatures Great and Small.

An old Mainline double decker that ran in South Yorkshire in the early 2000s, before the company was taken over by First, was one of the more modern buses in attendance.

Bus heritage and preservation groups from across the country sent entries to the gathering. Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the nostalgia.

Large numbers of people queued to ride the buses

1. Bus day

Large numbers of people queued to ride the buses Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The 17th vintage bus running day in Skipton photographed

2. Fares please

The 17th vintage bus running day in Skipton photographed Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Bus fanatic Len Smith dresses the part

3. Bus fanatic Len Smith

Bus fanatic Len Smith dresses the part Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Terry Jobson from the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust with his 1980 Leyland Atlantean

4. Welcome aboard

Terry Jobson from the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust with his 1980 Leyland Atlantean Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page