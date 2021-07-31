Yorkshire Day gifts: Six gifts to treat a Tyke from from a ‘Yorkshire dialect’ apron to a ‘Taste of Bettys’ hamper

Yorkshire Day is on August 1, so we have put together a list of six Yorkshire-themed gifts for you to choose from.

Taste of Bettys

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Bettys hamper has all the delights of Yorkshire in one neat package. The first Bettys shop was opened in July 1919 by Swiss confectioner, Frederick Belmont. So it’s no wonder that it is the pride and joy of Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Day 2021

In Bettys Cake Tin, you can find Bettys Tea Room Blend with 80 tea bags, Bettys Cafe (coffee), Yorkshire Fruit Cake, Yorkshire Gingerbread and fruit clusters.

You can either buy this in the shop directly or online for £40.00.

Yorkshire Dialect Apron

This 100 per cent cotton blend apron pays homage to the classic Yorkshire dialect, with over 20 phrases including ‘Yorkshire born and bred’, ‘I’ll tell yer this fer nowt’, ‘Eh up’ and ‘Fancy a brew?’

The perfect gift to brush up on your Yorkshire dialect.

You can buy this on The Great Yorkshire Shop website for £15.95.

Yorkshire Cheese Selection

All you cheese lovers stop what you’re doing and get a load of this. A substantial selection of cheese, but not just any cheese… Yorkshire’s own.

Treat your fellow cheese addicts to this gift of Yorkshire’s finest cheeses.

The selection includes: 100g of Hebden Goat cheese, made on the farm by Gillian Clough with milk from her 10 goats, 310g Richard III Wensleydale which is pasteurised cow’s milk, 250g of Dale End Cheddar, unpasteurised cow’s milk and 250g Leeds Blue pasteurised sheep’s milk.

You can buy this on The Courtyard Dairy website for £29.95.

Regular Subscription to Yorkshire Tea (Biscuit Brew)

Are you constantly guzzling lots of Yorkshire Tea that you often run out of tea bags? Well this subscription could solve all your problems.

A common snack Yorkshire folks enjoy is tea and biscuits - the Yorkshire Tea Biscuit Brew is a tasteful solution.

You can save your money by ordering a repeat delivery of your favourite Yorkshire Tea, with options starting from once every two weeks to every six months. You can place your order on the Amazon website.Yorkshire Alphabet Mug

Why not pair your Yorkshire Tea subscription with this charming mug featuring the Yorkshire alphabet which shows the best of Yorkshire?

The mug includes illustrations of our favourite Yorkshire characters and landscapes including the Bronte sisters, the Dales and Captain James Cook. The perfect gift to celebrate all that is Yorkshire.

You can buy this online on The Great Yorkshire Shop website for £17.50.

White Rose Tote Bag

Catch the attention of others with this bright blue bag featuring the iconic Yorkshire White Rose.

Some wear their heart on their sleeve but if your heart is in Yorkshire, why not carry it on your shoulders?