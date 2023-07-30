Ahead of Yorkshire Day, we decided to look back at some of the most interesting historical facts about Yorkshire - here are your favourites.

With a history that spans 10,000 years, Yorkshire is steeped in fascinating stories that make the region an attraction for visitors from all over the world.

We’ve asked you what your favourite historical events are that relate to Yorkshire and many of you responded with some very interesting, and some surprising, facts.

From the Yorkshire town where Agatha Christie is thought to have stayed before her disappearance to the upbringing and life of the Bronte sisters, many of these historical details may shock you.

Crowds at Doncaster race-course on busy race day. (Pic credit: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images)

“[Yorkshire] used to have Red Squirrels, until the Grey invasion.” - Brian Mo

“Hands down the Bronte women lived there! And then I guess followed quickly by York Minster and captain Cook/Whitby.” - Sharon Hope

“Stump Cross Caverns used to be at the bottom of a shallow sea near the equator near Africa and now it’s on a hill in the Yorkshire Dales.” - Stump Cross Caverns

“Birthplace of the greatest game, aka rugby league.” - Peter Thompson

“The battle of Stamford Bridge 1066.” - Paul Thompson

“War of the Roses.” - Stanley Jordan

“It was home to the Bronte family.” - Sandra Garstang

“Robin Hood was from Yorkshire.” - Carl Peter

“Henry Rowntree, the confectionery company of York in 1862.” - James Calvert

“More acres of land in the official borders of Yorkshire than words in the bible.” - Craig Teasdale

“Poet Andrew Marvel lived at Winestead in East Yorkshire, and William Wilberforce who helped abolish slavery from Hull.” - Jean Heap

“Composer John Barry was born there.” - Andy Woodward

“Sir Titus Salt of saltaire.” - Joan Wigglesworth

“The industrial revolution could have started 300 years earlier due to the steel making practices of the Monks of Rievaulx Abbey but Henry VIII was a tyrannical bellepiece.” - Andrew Walmsley

“Agatha Christie possibly stayed in Harrogate after she went missing.” - Rachel Demain

“I believe King Charles I was executed in Pontefract Castle.” - Cyril Bacon

“That Doncaster is still officially part of Scotland: Treaty of Durham 13th century.” - Adrian Fraser

“It's thanks to the Vikings that yorkshire exists. We were originally part of Northumbria with York the capital but there was a falling out and the vikings broke away and created the Yorkshire Kingdom with York as its capital.” - Lynda Bolt