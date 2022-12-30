Yorkshire model Annie Stirk, 71, swaps stilettos for walking shoes for new BBC series Take a Hike

Model Annie Stirk is swapping her stilettos for walking shoes at the age of 71 to explore some of Yorkshire's most scenic walks for a new BBC series.

The grandmother from Brandsby, North Yorkshire, aims to challenge misconceptions of what later life looks like in BBC Two's Take a Hike.

The show, with a new series launching on Tuesday and with Ms Stirk's episode to air on Friday, has been described as a "competitive hiking series".

Five local walkers share the wonders and spectacle of their favourite hikes, from windswept coastal paths to mountain climbs, woodlands and waterfalls, with the Yorkshire grandmother taking in a scenic route around Flamborough Head.

Annie Stirk. Image: Cardiff Productions, Steve Kingston

Ms Stirk, aiming to set women free from "their own limitations", is said to stand out in the series for always looking glamorous – and always with fresh lipstick – no matter how rugged the wider weather and walking conditions.

With a message to share that "age is no barrier to taking on new challenges", the model sets out to prove that "you can still look good" while hiking all weathers.

Born in Castleford and now living in Brandsby with her husband of almost 50 years, Ms Stirk has travelled all over in her career but said she is always drawn back to Yorkshire.

She said: "I’ve always felt nothing is impossible and you are limited only by your own boundaries. This show was such a fun experience and one I loved.

Annie Stirk jumping with the team from series. Image: Cardiff Productions, Steve Kingston.

"There were times when I wondered ‘what on earth am I doing here... but, I quickly pushed these thoughts away and focused instead on the adventure and my ‘Just Do It’ mantra.

"I’m excited for people to see a different side to me, and it was fun swapping catwalks for cattle grids and cliff tops.

"In reality I do do a lot of walking to help me stay fit, and to also create mindful space for me to just be and breathe - as life is busy, and we all need to just stop and take it all in sometimes."

The new series launches on Tuesday January 3 at 6:30pm. Ms Stirk’s walk around the coastline of Flamborough Head will be on Friday January 6 at 6:30pm.