Yorkshire Post Calendar 2023: Stunning pictures from across God's Own County - and how to order

Yorkshire is not only the country’s largest county it is also home to some of England’s most historic, diverse and breathtaking landscapes, all of which are brilliantly captured by our team of dedicated photographers throughout the year.

By Jonathan Pritchard
5 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 7:22am

They venture out in all kinds of weather to capture the changing seasons, visiting rural communities be it in the wilds of the Dales or the North York Moors, as well as the majestic coastline, characterised as it is by stunning clifftops, coves and long, dramatic beaches. Not to mention some of our most popular seaside spots.

Our towns and cities, too, are rich in heritage blending old and new in an ever-changing skyline.

Put all together they frame our lives and these photographs show off God’s Own County at its very best.

ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY

Price inc P&P: UK £12.10 / Europe £13.60 / Worldwide £15.00

Call 0330 403 0066 option 4 (9am-7pm, Mon-Fri)

Visit www.ypbookoffer.co.uk or complete the coupon opposite

1. The sun sets on Wainman's Pinnicle on the skyline above Cowling near Keighley in West Yorkshire

The sun sets on Wainman's Pinnicle on the skyline above Cowling near Keighley in West Yorkshire. Picture Tony Johnson

2. Flamborough Lighthouse

Flamborough Lighthouse. Picture by Simon Hulme

3. Twistleton Scar with the back drop of a snow capped Ingleborough

The golden light from the setting sun illuminates a lone tree on the limestone pavement of Twistleton Scar with the back drop of a snow capped Ingleborough. Picture Bruce Rollinson

4. The sunsets over High Laith cruck barn on the shores of Grimwith Reservoir near Grassington

The sunsets over High Laith cruck barn on the shores of Grimwith Reservoir near Grassington. The 16th century barn was moved and restored to preserve it and of a type which in rarely seen in the dales. Picture Tony Johnson

