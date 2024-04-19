Yorkshire sailing club launches 'Pay as You Can' membership to break down barriers for expensive sport

Now a revolution in membership is revealed for one community club, with a Pay What You Can scheme to break down barriers and make the sport more inclusive.

This is an activity where costs can soon add up, when it comes to high performance vessels or marina space, training and kit. Now Yeadon Sailing Club (YSC) has launched a new way to pay with an annual joining fee of £50 - for a whole household - topped up by monthly donations as members can afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With local clubs like Yeadon these barriers can be broken away," said membership secretary Tim Burnett, revealing it had been a "lightbulb moment" for club members and the whole team to switch strategy.

Sailing is an expensive sport

"You can get out on a body of water, going places nobody else can go. Learn to sail. The perspective, from out on the water, is so different from the hills or the car park."

This sailing club, next to Leeds Bradford Airport, is known for its idyllic tarn setting. Yet YSC, despite its small size, has a global following with 7,000 subscribers to its YouTube training channel and more than a million views last year for its beginners' guide tutorial.

Now as it approaches its centenary in just four years, the volunteer-run club takes immense pride in its rich sailing history which has seen members sailing to all corners of the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow is to see the club's April Open Day, where visitors can register to try their hand at sailing free of charge. And with the bold move over new memberships, it is hoped the club can help "democratise access" to the joys of sailing.

Members will have access to the club's facilities and fleet of boats, along with being able to participate in training events or races on a safe stretch of water.

Nothing beats the thrill of learning a new life skill in a stunning location such as this, said members, and all powered by natural energy.

"It's exploration, going out in the wilderness, doing things a little bit differently," said Mr Burnett. "Now this is about letting people decide what they want to pay, what they can afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a club, we need to be sustainable, and costs have gone up. But this is a trust model, and as long as people are honest and open and support it, it should work.

"Sailing is a skill that you never forget. It's like riding a bike, once you know how to sail it's a skill for life. It's about being part of a community. And it's a nice place to be, in a family location."

Membership starts with a £50 annual joining fee, per household. Members can then pay as much as they can afford monthly thereafter as a donation.