Yorkshire Sculpture Park reveals the new artworks it has added to its collection

Protomartyr, by Elisabeth Frink, depicts the first Christian martyr, Saint Stephen, while Edward Allington’s sculpture From the Sex of Metals IV, installed last year, has a new companion – From the Sex of Metals III.

Hazmat Love, by North American artist Tom Friedman, which is now in the park’s Formal Garden, was originally made from flattened roasting trays and depicts two figures who, might be embracing, wrestling or simply dancing together.

They will be joining popular works such as Gary Hume’s Snowman, Two Balls Twinkle White, an inevitable draw for visitors at this time of year.

Winter exhibitions at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Those seeking some inspiration for their New Year’s resolutions might find it in Hilary Jack’s white neon sign which uses the words of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart – No Borders Just Horizons Only Freedom.

A park spokesman said: “We are committed to providing the highest level of care for artworks all year round. From bracing winds to balmy heatwaves, our expert teams monitor and conserve sculptures so that they look their best for our visitors and we are already looking forward to 2022.

“In the next 12 months we have another packed programme of new exhibitions, installations, events and learning initiatives to keep audiences informed and engaged.

Elisabeth Frink's Protomartyr, one of the new winter exhibitions, at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

"Highlights include an exhibition of drawings by sculptor and land artist David Nash, the first European museum exhibition of sculpture by iconic North American artist Robert Indiana, and a display of work by Yukihiro Akama who from his Huddersfield workshop creates beautifully intricate wooden houses, each one carved from a single piece of wood.

“There will also be Summer of Love season celebrating human connections, kindness, and the diversity of love.”

Gemma Donovan views Edward Allington's Sex of Metals III and Sex of Metals IV, one of the new winter exhibitions, at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.