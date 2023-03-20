Much more than “playing with trains” – a model railway show provided escapism and charm for more than 500 visitors.

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway (YWR) hosted its annual model railway show at Driffield Showground on Saturday in what was its first event of 2023.

Organisers were thrilled with the turnout and say it bodes well for its 2023 programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors were treated to fantastically detailed layouts in a variety of gauges with some models featuring local settings including Filey and Hessle.

The Yorkshire Wolds Model railway show at the Driffield Showground...Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

It was the sixth year of the show which is the main fund-raising event for YWR.

Matthew Brown, Membership, Media, and Archive Director said: “We had some really positive feedback from visitors and everybody that came, enjoyed their day with us. We are really grateful for all the support as you never know how many people will come to these things.”

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway was inaugurated at a meeting in Malton in October 2008 with the aim of restoring at least a part of the former Malton and Driffield Junction Railway as a heritage railway attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It opened to the public in May 2015 and the desire is to create a tourist heritage railway attraction in the Yorkshire Wolds which, in time, could link up with other local tourist attractions.

The Yorkshire Wolds Model railway show at the Driffield Showground. Shaun Taylor from Howden with his set West Street Station...Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

It is this nostalgia which Mr Brown says adds to the appeal of events such as the model railway exhibition.

He added: “I do think it is the charm of it. A model railway is so much more than playing with trains. There are electrics, engineering, mechanics. It is also escapism – you can create whatever you want and continue it with anybody that wants to be involved.”