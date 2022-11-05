News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Yorkshire’s favourite words: 15 words and phrases you need to know before you move to God’s Own Country from owt to nowt, be reyt and eeh bah gum

Now then, there are certain words and phrases that are part and parcel here in Yorkshire that confuse those outside the region.

By Rebecca Marano
44 minutes ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 1:14pm

We asked our readers on Facebook what words and phrases people needed to know before they moved here.

1. The Yorkshire words and phrases

15 words and phrases you need to know before you move to Yorkshire.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Now Then

Now then, we best get started with an easy one. When a Yorkshireman or woman starts a sentence with ‘Now then’, it is simply a way of greeting one another. For example, ‘Now then, how are you doing?’ ‘Not bad thank you’.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Owt

David Darling; “Owt definitely. My first week in Yorkshire, a colleague asked me "Do you want owt from town?" My reply: "I'm not going to town, so don't need a lift!"” Owt in Yorkshire just means ‘anything’. ‘I.e ‘What do you fancy for tea?’ ‘Owt’.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Nowt

Similar to owt, nowt simply means ‘nothing’. For example, ‘What are you up to today?’ ‘Nowt much, just chilling’.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
YorkshireFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4