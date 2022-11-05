We asked our readers on Facebook what words and phrases people needed to know before they moved here.
1. The Yorkshire words and phrases
15 words and phrases you need to know before you move to Yorkshire.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Now Then
Now then, we best get started with an easy one. When a Yorkshireman or woman starts a sentence with ‘Now then’, it is simply a way of greeting one another. For example, ‘Now then, how are you doing?’ ‘Not bad thank you’.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Owt
David Darling; “Owt definitely. My first week in Yorkshire, a colleague asked me "Do you want owt from town?" My reply: "I'm not going to town, so don't need a lift!"” Owt in Yorkshire just means ‘anything’. ‘I.e ‘What do you fancy for tea?’ ‘Owt’.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Nowt
Similar to owt, nowt simply means ‘nothing’. For example, ‘What are you up to today?’ ‘Nowt much, just chilling’.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald