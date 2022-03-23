Catherine Warr’s videos – where she celebrates Yorkshire figures including Titus Salt, debunks common folklore myths, and visits sites of interest – are viewed by thousands

every month on her channel YorkshiresHiddenHistory.

Now the video platform has celebrated Catherine’s videos by featuring her on billboards across the country, including one in Leeds’s Trinity shopping centre.

Catherine Warr

Ms Warr, 23, met with Tracy Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire combined authority, to view the billboard and discuss how creative people across the region must be supported.

Speaking afterwards, Tracy Brabin said: “Catherine’s videos open up history to everyone. She told me how teachers use her work – she’s really accessible. That enthusiasm about being from Yorkshire, our Yorkshire history and our identity, is so important.”

Ms Brabin has suggested that a new filmmakers’ hub in Bradford supported by Channel 4 could be used by vloggers.

She said: “It could be a great space for bloggers and YouTube stars to create super high-quality content.

“I told Catherine to make sure she’s connected and reaches out. But her character is at the heart at of it – that’s her unique selling point.”