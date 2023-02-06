A thrilling race day saw a bumper turnout for Duncombe Park as riders jockeyed for position in the second Point to Point of the Yorkshire season.

Yesterday's jump race near Helmsley, dubbed the 'most exciting sport on four legs' was hosted by the Sinnington Hunt.

As the day dawned clear, the crowds arrived, bringing a "buzz" to the stately home's picturesque grounds.

Bertie Hayton, hunt secretary and amateur jockey who herself raced at noon, said this was a tradition that has long been maintained.

Horses take part in theSinnington hunt point-to-point race at Duncombe Par, Helmsley..Picture by Simon Hulme 5th February2023

"It's a form of jump racing for amateurs," she said. "And it's been going a long time, our meetings date back to 1899. There is a long history.

"It's quite a social day, getting people together, farmers and landowners. I suppose it's a thank you, for their support as well.

"A lot of people here live in the countryside. In the olden days, a lot of farmers would have raced horses themselves. Now, fewer farmers have a horse, but a lot of people take part as a sport."

There were seven races - with 91 entries and some 80 horses expected to run. Last year the weather had changed, with some rain and snow, but yesterday saw clear skies once more.

Horses take part in the Sinnington hunt point-to-point race at Duncombe Park, Helmsley..Picture by Simon Hulme 5th February2023

"This year there was a better turnout, if it's a nice day people do want to come," said Ms Hayton. "It's a very picturesque estate, with the house in the background.

"We've been very lucky - it's a clear day and not too cold and a nice ground. There is quite a crowd, and a nice buzz. There's a lot of people here, the bar is full.

"It's the thrill of watching people racing. It's quick, jumping fences at speed. And it's a competitive sport, at the end of the day. Anything can happen. There are thrills and spills."

Yesterday's event was the first flat race in the Point to Point calendar in Yorkshire, coming three weeks after a successful first meet of the season at Sheriff Hutton, raising £30,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A lady tries on a hat at the Sinnington hunt point-to-point race at Duncombe Park, Helmsley..Picture by Simon Hulme 5th February2023

