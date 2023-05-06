Yorkshire's town criers to call the Proclamation for the crowning of a King

A resounding call of town criers is to ring out across the region and the wider Commonwealth to bring news as a new King is made.

This will be among the greatest proclamation s in living memory, and from Helmsley to Otley and Halifax and further afield, criers will call to the nation in a tradition that dates back centuries, bringing news of a new monarch.

In North Yorkshire, Helmsley Town Crier David Hinde (pictured) will call from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11am today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having met the King when he was then Prince in 2013, at the 900th anniversary of the Priory Church in Bridlington Old Town, he recalled his memories of a "special day" and spoke of how today's call will mark a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Helmsley Town Crier David Hinde will read the Proclamation today.

And in the West Yorkshire market town of Otley, town crier Terry Ford will today read the Proclamation as it echoes around the world in Commonwealth countries.

There will be the three 'oyez', followed by the announcement, at 2pm, of the King's crowning as "rightful liege lord", calling on the public to "reverently mark, and joyfully celebrate" the occasion.

The wording of the Proclamation was chosen following a competition among the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, and has been carefully chosen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today's Proclamation, said Mr Ford, may be quite emotional for many people to hear.

"I was born the year the Queen was crowned," he said. "I, like most of us, have never known another monarch. She was a rock and represented this country extraordinarily well.

"Now, to have a King, is quite a change. Not least as a town crier - who after 13 years is quite used to saying 'God Save The Queen'."

A town crier's call may now be more commonly heard at ceremonies, fetes and local events, but was once a common cry on the streets of medieval England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was their role, in a time when many townsfolk were illiterate and could not read, to bring the latest news and bylaws and impart important information.

The Proclamation will be delivered from New Zealand to Australia and Canada, in all countries with a crier and with an allegiance to the crown.