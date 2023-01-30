Your chance to be a part of history at one of Yorkshire's most unusual museums

The National Coal Mining Museum (NCMM) in Wakefield has long been a firm favourite with those wishing to discover more about the vital role mining played in the region’s heritage.

And now staff at the museum are on the hunt for new volunteers to bring the history of coal-mining to life for the thousands who visit every year.

On Thursday February 2, anyone with an interest in volunteering at the NCMM is invited to attend its Volunteer Open Day.

For those people who are considering donating their time to the museum, the Open Day offers them a chance to speak to members of the existing volunteer team and to discuss therange of available volunteer roles with staff.

It also gives them the opportunity to look around the 43-acre site and see the many changes that have taken place in recent times, aimed at improving the visitor experience for those wishing to enjoy the surface offer.

While volunteering roles may attract those who have a family history of coal-mining, no experience or special knowledge is needed, museum bosses stressed.

Visitor engagement co-ordinator Sally-ann Burley said: “The visible presence of volunteers on the surface of the site has had a real impact in recent times.

"Visitors know that they can approach volunteers for help in getting the most out of their day or simply to have a friendly conversation about what they find around them.

“Some volunteers enjoy introducing visitors of different ages to aspects of our story through easy-to-understand ‘hands- on activities’, often using items from our collections of national importance.

“Other members of the volunteer team demonstrate how things work or highlight, in short, researched tours, talks and walks the breadth of the industry’s history.”

Ms Burley continued: “The extraordinary and diverse skills, talents, experience and interests that volunteers bring to the museum never ceases to amaze me.

"We value, in equal measure, those who bring a friendly personality to our meet and greet team and to those who bring practical skills such as the ability to engage with very young children or those who can offer practical skills such as electronics, woodwork or graphic design.”

The top drawer at the museum has long been its 140m descent underground, taking visitors into the heart of the old Caphouse Colliery mine.

Each tour is led by an ex-miner, with visitors able to travel down in the cage to descend before taking part in the miners’ check system where they are issued with a brass tag.

The tours take visitors on a historical journey from the Victorian days of mining – where women and children also descended into the pits – to the last days of coal in West Yorkshire.

