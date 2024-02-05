All Sections
This photo gallery focuses on a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1940s.
It was a year a city suburb said goodbye to a landmark which had stood proud in the heart of the community before mother nature had her say. Headingley's Shire Oak had stood tall and proud for 1,000 years before eventually succumb to its age, finally collapsing. This was Leeds in 1941, a year which featured a city brought to its knees by air raids and children enjoying 'seaside' entertainment at Roundhay Park. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1941. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Leeds in 1941

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1941. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This photograph is taken in the Lord Mayor's parlour of Leeds Civic Hall in front of the great fireplace in July 1941. It is on the occasion of the visit to Leeds of Anthony Eden, Foreign Secretary, seen at the centre. His wife, Beatrice stands beside him. In the foreground is the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Willie Withey.

2. Leeds in 1941

This photograph is taken in the Lord Mayor's parlour of Leeds Civic Hall in front of the great fireplace in July 1941. It is on the occasion of the visit to Leeds of Anthony Eden, Foreign Secretary, seen at the centre. His wife, Beatrice stands beside him. In the foreground is the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Willie Withey. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

August Bank Holiday during war-time. Children are enjoying donkey rides at Roundhay Park, provided as 'seaside' entertainment. Travel was restricted, many coastal resorts were off limits. The Government encouraged local councils to provide entertainment for children to have 'stay-at-home' holidays.

3. Leeds in 1941

August Bank Holiday during war-time. Children are enjoying donkey rides at Roundhay Park, provided as 'seaside' entertainment. Travel was restricted, many coastal resorts were off limits. The Government encouraged local councils to provide entertainment for children to have 'stay-at-home' holidays. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

September 1941 and a house on a cul-de-sac off Cliff Road in Woodhouse was left completely flattened after an air raid.

4. Leeds in 1941

September 1941 and a house on a cul-de-sac off Cliff Road in Woodhouse was left completely flattened after an air raid. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

