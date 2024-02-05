It was a year a city suburb said goodbye to a landmark which had stood proud in the heart of the community before mother nature had her say. Headingley’s Shire Oak had stood tall and proud for 1,000 years before eventually succumb to its age, finally collapsing. This was Leeds in 1941, a year which featured a city brought to its knees by air raids and children enjoying 'seaside' entertainment at Roundhay Park. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook