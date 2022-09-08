Anti-slavery revolutionary to be remembered in York on 250th anniversary of his death

Quakers in the city will walk from the house of John Woolman on Marygate on October 7 at 2.30pm to his grave at Bishophill Community Garden, with anyone interested invited to join.

Woolman died in 1772.

He was an American Quaker who felt his calling was to preach in York. After sailing to London, he walked the hundreds of miles to the city – refusing to take a carriage or ride a horse as he believed it exploited animals.

But shortly after his arrival in the city, he contracted smallpox and he died on Marygate, where he is still remembered with a plaque.

Woolman was well known in the US where he published essays imploring citizens to take an anti-slavery stance.

Martin Williams, leading the walk, said: “He was a pioneer of Anti-Slavery – but so much more: animal Rights, indigenous peoples’ rights, environmental awareness, and vegetarianism. To say he was ahead of his time is a massive understatement.