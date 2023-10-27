A council is planning some refurbishment and safety improvement work at famous Halifax landmark Shibden Hall, famously a filming location for television hit Gentleman Jack.

Calderdale Council wants to make the changes at the Grade II* listed Shibden Hall museum.

If the authority grants listed building consent to do the work, it will see the ground floor cafe seating area refurbished and improvements to the first floor education room, staff toilets, staff storeroom and adjoining spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refurbishment will be primarily superficial and involve decorative works, says the council.

Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright at Shibden Hall, Halifax, Anne Lister\'s historic home. Sally was granted the freedom of the borough in 2020. Picture: Calderdale Council

The changes will also allow for better fire safety, while avoiding harming or detracting from the historic setting.

The BBC’s show Gentleman Jack, based on the diaries of former hall owner Anne Lister, dubbed the first modern lesbian, who was played by actor Suranne Jones, was filmed there and ran for two series.

The series was made in partnership with American company HBO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is credited with helping bring more tourists into Calderdale.

Although the internal visual impact will be affected within the proposed spaces, the impact will be positive and have wider public benefit, says the council.

The ground floor cafe seating area work will involve replastering and decoration – this will be lime-based to provide a traditional finish in keeping with the building’s heritage.

New 30-minute fire compliant four-panelled doors will match existing ones although with glazing where required under building regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first floor the Education Room will also be redecorated, including a replaced lime-based ceiling finish.

A new staff-and-visitor kitchenette will be installed, along with replacement doors and a fire separation lobby will be incorporated to increase safety.

The staff toilets will also be decorated.

The council’s heritage statement supporting the application – number 23/00843/LBC and which can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal – says: “The proposals as outlined above we do not feel will affect the character and heritage of the building.