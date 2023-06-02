All Sections
Humber Bridge: Rare photos tell the story of a Yorkshire landmark

It’s the once record-breaking Yorkshire landmark which can be seen for miles around – on land and at sea.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

The Humber Bridge first opened to traffic at 12.40pm on Wednesday, June 24, 1981 after a series of troubles that lasted right up to the opening day. It was the longest single-span suspension bridge in the world for 17 years until the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge opened in Japan on April 5, 1998. These rarely-seen photos bring to life the story of the Grade I listed landmark spans the Humber estuary between Barton-upon-Humber on the south bank and Hessle on the north bank, connecting the East Riding of Yorkshire with North Lincolnshire. READ MORE: The 15 happiest places to live in Yorkshire

Enjoy these photo memories of the Humber Bridge.

Enjoy these photo memories of the Humber Bridge.

Work began on the world's longest single-span suspension bridge in March 1973. It was scheduled for completion four years later at an estimated cost of £16 million.

But constructional difficulties, bad weather and labour problems slowed progress and pushed the cost higher and higher.

First in the queue on the north bank was a car transporter driven by David Fowler who had been parked since 2pm the previous day. Behind him, in the first car in the queue , was Christine Goodrum. She had promised her three God-children they would be among the first to cross the bridge.

