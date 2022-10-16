The largest city in Yorkshire and currently the fourth largest in the UK also happens to originate back to the 15th century.

With its history spanning thousands of years, Leeds has built up a popular reputation with tourists and Yorkshire locals alike.

The Leeds Corn Exchange was first founded in 1863 and Boar Lane has gone through many changes since its conception in the Mediaeval period.

We have looked through our archives to find some retro photos showing what Leeds looked like in the early 20th century.

Do you recognise anyone in any of these pictures?

1. City of Leeds, 1910 A view of the city of Leeds and the town hall in October 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

2. Leeds Corn Exchange, 1900 The Corn Exchange was established in 1863, just 37 years before this picture was taken. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company Hulton Archive / Getty Images

3. Leeds workmen, 1913 Workmen playing games and drinking by the light of candles and oil lights during the Leeds Municipal Workers' strike in March 1913. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

4. Leeds City Square, 1921 The City Square in July 1921. A steam engine is being used by road-menders. Photo: Topical Press Agency Hulton Archive / Getty Images