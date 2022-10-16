Retro Leeds: 16 amazing black and white photos show what Leeds looked like in the early 20th century
These photographs of Leeds will take you back more than one hundred years ago.
The largest city in Yorkshire and currently the fourth largest in the UK also happens to originate back to the 15th century.
With its history spanning thousands of years, Leeds has built up a popular reputation with tourists and Yorkshire locals alike.
The Leeds Corn Exchange was first founded in 1863 and Boar Lane has gone through many changes since its conception in the Mediaeval period.
We have looked through our archives to find some retro photos showing what Leeds looked like in the early 20th century.
Do you recognise anyone in any of these pictures?